Supreme Court Collegium recommends CJs to five HCs

Among the new appointees, Justice Arun Bhansali, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been proposed for the Chief Justiceship of the High Court of Allahabad, one of the oldest HCs in the country

December 29, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Supreme Court of India.

A view of the Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices to five High Courts.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been proposed for appointment as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court following the recent elevation of Justice Augustine George Masih to the Supreme Court. Justice Shrivastava is currently serving in the Rajasthan High Court. His parent High Court is Chhattisgarh. The Chhattisgarh High Court does not have any representation among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

Justice Sheel Nagu, Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

The Collegium has suggested the appointment of Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court. The apex judicial appointments body has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the Rajasthan High Court is not represented among the Chief Justices of the High Courts.

Justice Arun Bhansali, Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been proposed for the Chief Justiceship of the High Court of Allahabad. A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Allahabad had arisen upon the retirement of Justice Pritinker Diwaker.

Justice B.R. Sarangi, Judge of the High Court of Orissa, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand. A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand is going to arise very shortly consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra.

