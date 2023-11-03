Supreme Court asks CBI, A.P. Chief Minister Jagan to respond to petition seeking transfer of DA case trial to Delhi

November 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on November 3 asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reply to a petition to transfer the trial of a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case to a court outside Telangana.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notice on the petition filed by YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to transfer the case to Delhi.

The petition, filed through advocates Balaji Srinivasan and Rohan Dewan, questioned the delay in completion of the trial.

It alleged that the investigation was being “manipulated” by the State machinery to “suit the sitting Chief Minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh.”

The petition claimed that the Chief Minister had “illegally and unjustly” enriched himself and various companies floated by him to the tune of ₹40,000 crore at the cost of the public exchequer.

“Shockingly, the State machinery (represented by respondent No.1 / Central Bureau of Investigation) has been more than happy to be silent spectators to this abuse of the processes of courts,” the petition alleged.

Mr. Raju said the DA case was registered in 2012 and the CBI had filed 11 chargesheets.

“The chargesheet(s) filed by the CBI are a tell-tale of the elaborate scheme orchestrated by the respondent No.2 (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) and his father (former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy) for the benefit of the companies that were substantially owned/controlled by the respondent No.2,” the plea said.

It further said the trial had witnessed repeated adjournments. The petition said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was granted permanent exemption from appearance during the trial, further preventing any “fruitful proceedings” from taking place.