Supreme Court allows homeopaths to withdraw petition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed homeopaths to withdraw their plea to direct the government to allow the administration of homeopathic medicines for mild cases of COVID-19 and as an add-on to allopathic drugs in severe cases of infection.
A Bench led by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde gave them the liberty to approach the High Court.
“Issue direction to the Government of India to allow homoeopathic practitioners to treat mild cases of COVID-19 by homoeopathic medicines, and for severe cases to critical cases as add-on therapy with allopathic medicine in hospitals if desired by the patient,” the petition filed by Ravi M. Nair and Asok Kumar Das, represented by advocate Suvidutt M.S. submitted.
Both doctors had said the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) should undertake clinical trials to prepare a medicine (nosode) from SARS CoV 2 virus, which would have the potential to cure and prevent COVID-19.
The petitioners had even informed the court about their representation to the Prime Minister, proposing the “development of ‘noso-CoV’,” a homeo prophylaxis to prevent COVID-19.
