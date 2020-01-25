Easy like Sunday morning: The Indian Constitution
Easy like Sunday morning: The Indian Constitution
Easy like Sunday morning: The Indian Constitution
1. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect and replaced the Government of India Act, 1935 as the country’s fundamental governing document. This led to India becoming a republic, and consequently this day is celebrated as Republic Day. Between India’s Independence on August 15, 1947 and January 26, 1950, India was a semi-independent autonomous entity under the British crown. What was the term used to refer to India in that 895-day period?
1. At 117,369 words, the Indian Constitution is the longest in the world and was prepared in both English and Hindi. Prem Behari Narain Raizada was approached to carry out a very important job for which he refused payment but just asked that he be allowed to mention his grandfather’s name at the end. He was then allotted a room, and after close to three years he finished his job. What was Prem Behari’s contribution to the Constitution of India?
1. This section of the Constitution is a brief introductory statement that sets out guidelines and the principles of the Constitution, and indicates the source from which the document derives its authority and meaning. It is the essence of the Indian Constitution and plays an important role in shaping the destiny of the country. It plays a vital role in defining the essential features of the Constitution, and the arrangement of the terms and their order clearly define their significance. What is the name given to this section?
1. The first five words of this introductory section define who are the sovereign authorities in the country, who give the government all the power vested in it. What are these five words that make all of us authors of the Constitution and give us the power to choose the government?
1. During the Emergency in 1977, the 42nd amendment was enacted, during which two changes were made to the preamble. In the penultimate line, the words “unity of the nation” were changed to “unity and integrity of the nation”. The other change was the addition of two terms in the first line. The first word added refers to the ideal that wealth should be shared equally by society through distributive justice. What word is this?
1. The second word that was added to the preamble had been earlier explicitly rejected by the Constituent Assembly when framing the document as they believed it didn’t need to be specified and was embodied by the Constitution itself. It ensures that the relationship between the government and religious groups is determined according to the Constitution and law, and it enjoins equal freedom and respect for all religions. What word is this that separates the power of the state and religion?
1. According to the introductory section, three forms of justice have to be secured for all citizens. The first refers to non-discrimination against any citizen on the grounds of caste, creed, colour, religion, gender or place of birth. The second refers to non-discrimination on the basis of income or wealth. The third refers to free and fair opportunities for a liberal democracy where everyone has the right to vote. What are these three justices?
1. This term ensures the right to freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship for all Indian nationals and establishes that there are no unreasonable restrictions on Indian citizens in those terms. What is this term?
1. This term refers to the absence of privileges or discrimination against any section of society. It envisages that all individuals be provided with adequate opportunities. What is this term?
1. The penultimate line of the introductory section has a term that refers to a feeling of brotherhood and a sense of belonging with the country among its people. It leaves no room for division on lines of region, community, caste, religion etc., which hinders the unity of the state. What term is this?
Easy like Sunday morning: The Indian Constitution
