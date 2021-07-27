Sunanda Pushkar case | Court adjourns order on framing of charges against Tharoor

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned its order on framing of charges against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar, till August 18.

Special judge Geetanjli Goel, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Tuesday, adjourned the matter for three weeks to allow the prosecution to submit additional documents.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP, who was was present during the videoconference hearing, is on bail in connection with the case.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The Delhi Police’s charge sheet had named Mr. Tharoor as an accused for alleged offences under Sections 498A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment of suicide).

Earlier, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, for Mr. Tharoor, had argued that the investigation conducted by a special investigation team completely exonerated his client of all the charges levelled against him. He sought Mr. Tharoor’s discharge from the case as there was no evidence against him to prove the offences of cruelty or abetment of suicide.