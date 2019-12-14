Sukhbir Singh Badal unanimously re-elected SAD chief

Sukhbir Singh Badal was unanimously re-elected as the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal on December 14.

The 57-year-old former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister became the SAD chief for the third time in a row.

His name was proposed by senior party leader Tota Singh and seconded by another senior leader, Prem Singh Chandumajra while Jagmeet Singh Brar endorsed it.

Around 600 party delegates gave their approval, paving the way for Mr. Badal to lead the party that was founded on this day in 1920. The SAD observed its 99th foundation day on December 14.

The election for the post was held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall of the SGPC complex here.

Party patron and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who is the father of Mr. Badal, could not attend the event due to health reasons. He had already conveyed his inability to attend the session.

After his election, Mr. Badal, was presented a Siropa (robe of honour) by the Sikh priests. His wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present at the event.

SAD MLA and former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, who is the son of rebel leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, was conspicuous by his absence.

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was in the city attending a parallel programme organised by rebel SAD (Taksalis) to mark the foundation day. Mr. Dhindsa along with Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK were present at the function organised by splinter Akali groups, led by the SAD (Taksali).