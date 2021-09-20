National

Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP president

Speculation about the new president has been doing the rounds since the party’s setback in the Assembly polls. File.   | Photo Credit: Twitter. @DrSukantaMajum1

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed Sukanta Majumdar as the new president of West Bengal unit of the party.

Mr. Majumdar, who was elected MP from Balurghat in 2019, is known to have strong links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A teacher, Mr. Majumdar may be new to the politics of the BJP as not many have heard about him before 2019. Another interesting point is that unlike most other leaders, he represents north Bengal. Leaders like Dilip.Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari represent south Bengal.

The development assumes huge political significance as Mr. Ghosh has been the president since 2015. Speculation about the new president has been doing the rounds since the party’s setback in the Assembly polls.

The BJP has appointed Mr. Ghosh as national vice-president. Differences between Mr. Ghosh and certain other leaders including Babul Supriyo have surfaced in the past several months.

Soon after Mr. Majumdar’s appointment, Mr. Ghosh congratulated him.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 20, 2021 9:57:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sukanta-majumdar-replaces-dilip-ghosh-as-west-bengal-bjp-president/article36575560.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY