Sukanta Majumdar replaces Dilip Ghosh as West Bengal BJP president

Balurghat BJP MP is known to have strong links with RSS

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed Sukanta Majumdar as the new president of West Bengal unit of the party.

Mr. Majumdar, who was elected MP from Balurghat in 2019, is known to have strong links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A teacher, Mr. Majumdar may be new to the politics of the BJP as not many have heard about him before 2019. Another interesting point is that unlike most other leaders, he represents north Bengal. Leaders like Dilip.Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari represent south Bengal.

The development assumes huge political significance as Mr. Ghosh has been the president since 2015. Speculation about the new president has been doing the rounds since the party’s setback in the Assembly polls.

The BJP has appointed Mr. Ghosh as national vice-president. Differences between Mr. Ghosh and certain other leaders including Babul Supriyo have surfaced in the past several months.

Soon after Mr. Majumdar’s appointment, Mr. Ghosh congratulated him.