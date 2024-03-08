Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Murmu

Philanthropist and Murty Trust chairperson Sudha Murty has been nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the nomination and praised Ms. Murty’s contribution to diverse fields.
“Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny,” wrote Mr. Modi.
Ms. Murty is married to Infosys cofounder Narayana Murty and is a recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2006. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2023.