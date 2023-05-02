HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sudan crisis: 231 Indians reach Ahmedabad from Jeddah

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah

May 02, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

PTI
Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, upon their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Indians evacuated from violence-hit Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’, upon their arrival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: PTI

As many as 231 Indians, including 208 Gujarat residents, who were evacuated from strife-torn African nation Sudan under the Centre’s ‘Operation Kaveri’, landed at Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday, said a State Government official. 

ALSO READ
Operation Kaveri: Another flight carrying 231 Indian passengers from Sudan reaches New Delhi

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who handles Non-Resident Gujarati (NRG) division of the State Government, welcomed these Indians at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport upon their arrival here from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a special flight, said the official. 

Also Read: Despite truce, Sudan near ‘breaking point’, says UN

These 231 Indians included 208 Gujarat residents, 13 from Punjab and 10 from Rajasthan, the official said. 

ALSO READ
Operation Kaveri | India brings home 754 more citizens from Sudan

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has been taking its citizens in buses from the conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on Indian Air Force’s heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy’s ships. 

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought back home on either commercial flights or IAF’s aircraft. 

India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah, Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them besides being in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs’ headquarters in Delhi. 

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. 

Related Topics

Ahmedabad / Sudan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.