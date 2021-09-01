National

Students back to classes

Schools across Tamil Nadu and Delhi repoened for Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday. Senior students were last on campus in April this year before schools were shut again in Tamil Nadu on account of the second wave of COVID-19.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation in the national capital, the Delhi government on August 27 had announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

Schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and polytechnics reopened in Tamil Nadu as planned from September 1. A scene from Muthurangam government Arts college in vellore on Wednesday.

