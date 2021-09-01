Students back to classes

1/12

Schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and polytechnics reopened in Tamil Nadu as planned from September 1. A scene from Muthurangam government Arts college in vellore on Wednesday. Photo: Venkatachalapathy C

To ensure COVID-appropriate measures are followed, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1. Students arrive at a school amid heavy downpour on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The Delhi government had clarified that no student would be forced to attend physical classes and the consent of parents would be mandatory. Students attend their class at a school which reopened after further ease in COVID-19 restrictions, in New Delhi, Wednesday.

The schools are also mandated to have a quarantine facility on campus to deal with any emergencies. Children attend a class on the first day of partial reopening of schools in Noida on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The Tamil Nadu government has released a detailed set of SoP ahead of the reopening of schools for senior classes from September 1. Students are seen arriving to school at Triplicane Lady Willington Model Higher Secondary School in Chennai. Photo: Srinivasan KV

Earlier this year, schools reopened briefly for senior classes but were soon closed during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in April. Students are getting ready to attend classes at the Savithri Ammal Oriental Higher Secondary School in Mylapore as it reopened for classes 9 to 12 from Wednesday. Photo: PICHUMANI K

All students, teaching and non-teaching members on campus are also expected to compulsorily wear masks inside and outside the campus. Students attending the classes in Srirangam Girls Higher Secondary school in Tiruchi on Wednesday. Photo: SRINATH M

Schools have also been asked to screen the students throughly when they arrive to school and provide them with hand sanitizer and masks. A scene from Lady Willington odel Higher Secondary School in Triplicane, Chennai. Photo: Srinivasan KV

Regular disinfecting and sanitisation of the school campus and infrastructure have to be carried out keeping in line with the government guidelines issued for the same. School students being screened with thermometer before entering the school on Wednesday in Tirunelveli. Photo: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

Schools have also been asked to ensure proper physical-distancing norms in school buses and vans.School students waiting to board their bus at Palayamkottai after schools reopen in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday Photo: SHAIKMOHIDEEN A

All government and private schools from classes 9-12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Delhi reopened from Wednesday. Students of class 12th are seen attending classes after the reopening of schools at a Delhi Govt School in New Delhi, on Wednesday. Photo: MOORTHY RV