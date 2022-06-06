Strategic missile Agni-4 successfully test fired

Routine user training launch validated all operational parameters, says Defence Ministry

India on Monday successfully tested the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Agni-4, which met all parameters.

“A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 06, 2022 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha,” a Defence Ministry statement said. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, it stated.

The missile, one of many in the Agni series of strategic missiles, has a range of over 3,500 km.

Stating that the launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system, the statement added, “The successful test reaffirms India’s policy of having a ‘Credible Minimum Deterrence’ Capability.”