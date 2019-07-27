Stranded holidaymakers rescued from resort in Shahad

The concerted efforts of teams from the NDRF, Air Force, Army, and police helped rescue holidaymakers stranded at a resort in Shahad village in Thane district on Saturday. Heavy rainfall marooned the tourists who had come to spend the weekend at River Winds resort. Officials said overnight rain led to waterlogging in the village and the water level rose up to seven feet at the resort. In desperation, the tourists and their friends took to social media seeking help.

Santosh Nair, founder and managing director of Miklens Bio Pvt. Ltd, posted on Facebook, “Guys SOS! anyone near Shahad railway station close to Kalyan .. need help as some Hdfc staff members are stranded at River wind resort which is almost submerged due to heavy rains and the water levels are moving upwards making it even more difficult for any rescue operations. Need some local help immediately! It’s a place called River wind resorts, Shahad. Appreciate help. (sic)” R. Rajia, another concerned citizen, tweeted, “45 people stuck at River Winds Resort, next to Meridian school, Kalyan murbad road, Kamba village. Any rescue teams to help??? (sic).”

Quick response

NDRF commandant Anupam Srivastava said when they received information about the incident, their teams were rescuing passengers stranded aboard the Mahalaxmi Express. Mr. Srivastava said, “We sent two teams to the location, and 57 people were rescued from the resort. Another 43 people were rescued from a waterlogged petrol pump.”

The Air Force also despatched a helicopter to the spot. A Defence spokesperson said, “The helicopter rescued nine people stuck atop a building near the resort situated on the banks of Ulhas river near Kalyan. It was dangerous to conduct a rescue via air, so we first did an aerial survey and then deployed a National Defence Academy team on the ground, which rescued dozens of people.” Police inspector Balaji Pandhare, Kalyan Taluka police station, said all the stranded tourists were rescued by 7 p.m.