Low-pressure system intensifies into Cyclone 'Jawad'

Heavy rains are expected in AP, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya from December 3 to 6.

M. Mohapatra, Director General of IMD at a press conference, on Friday, said that a storm in Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm, Jawad, this afternoon.

“The current windspeed is about 60-70 kmph and it’s now 420 km south east of Vishakapatnam, and 650 km south east of Paradip, Odisha,” said Mr. Mohapatra.

The maximum impact is expected on North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Maximum predicted windspeed is 90 kmph by evening of December 4.

By December 5 noon, it will touch Puri coast and keep moving along the coast and move towards West Bengal.

Squally winds hitting 40-50 kmph will be felt from December 3. It will temporarily be a 'severe cyclone'. By December 5, windspeeds are expected to touch a max of 90 kmph in some districts of Odisha.

Fishing operations must be completely suspended.

Mr. Mohapatra said "This cyclone is expected to be much less intense than recent ones such as Titli, and nowhere near extreme ones such as Failin, Fani, Hudhud."

Not all cyclones form an 'eye'. Only severe and extreme ones do. Currently no eye has formed for Jawad, said IMD.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 64 teams to tackle the impending cyclonic storm 'Jawad' that is expected to affect the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, a senior officer said.

NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told reporters during a briefing here that while 46 teams have been deployed or pre-positioned in the vulnerable states, 18 teams have been kept in reserve.

A single NDRF team has about 30 personnel who are equipped with pole cutters, electric saws to cut uprooted trees, inflatable boat and some other relief and rescue gadgets.

"We are confident of taking care of the situation," Karwal said, adding all preparations have been done by the federal contingency force to help the affected states and the citizens. The NDRF head said the national crisis management committee (NCMC), a panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officers have already reviewed the situation and these will continue till the cyclone hits coast on December 5 in Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department said on Friday that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Jawad', The cyclonic storm is likely to reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday morning, the IMD said.

(With inputs from PTI)