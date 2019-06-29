Stop Mekedatu dam on river Cauvery, says AIADMK MP

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and prevent Karnataka’s plan to construct the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river, citing Tamil Nadu’s water woes.

AIADMK MP A. Navaneethakrishnan raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. “In the Cauvery issue, the Supreme Court has modified the Tribunal Order and water allocations have been made, but the Supreme Court has held that this arrangement may be enforced for 15 years. But now, Karnataka is making attempts to construct a dam at Mekedatu,” he said.

The Mekedatu project, announced by the Karnataka government in 2013, is meant to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and its environs as well as generate hydropower to contribute to the State’s electricity needs.

Mr. Navaneethakrishnan said a detailed project report for the dam has already been prepared, despite opposition from the Tamil Nadu government. Karnataka has now applied to the Centre for an environmental clearance.

“Legally, dams cannot be constructed there without the consent of Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is strongly opposing it,” he said, noting that the State has severe water crisis.

“I urge the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter immediately. Environmental clearance should not be granted to Karnataka,” he said. His submission was supported by six other MPs from the State.