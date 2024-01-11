GIFT a SubscriptionGift
States can seize assets of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, MLJK (Masarat Alam): Home Ministry

The two organisations were declared unlawful under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) last month.

January 11, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Days after declaring the Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir as “unlawful associations”, the Union Home Ministry on January 11 said States could also seize funds and confiscate properties associated with the two organisations within their jurisdictions. 

The Ministry, in a notification, said that in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 42 of the UAPA, “the Central Government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the said Act shall be exercised also by the State governments and the Union Territory administration” in relation to the two unlawful associations.

While Section 7 of the UAPA pertains to “power to prohibit the use of funds of an unlawful association”, Section 8 gives “power to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association”.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, one of the constituents of the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC), was founded by separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who died in 2021.

The Ministry’s notification on December 31 said the TeH is known for its involvement in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling the secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and that the leaders and members of the outfit have been involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organisations for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The December 27 notification banning the MLJK-MA said that the outfit is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda and its objectives are to get freedom of J&K from India so as to realise the merger of J&K with Pakistan and establish Islamic rule.

