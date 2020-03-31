‘State of Emergency’ reports totally fake, says Army

The Army has described as “absolutely fake” messages circulating on social media about the “likely declaration” of a state of Emergency in the country towards the middle of April.
“Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of Emergency in mid-April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration. It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE,” the Army’s official twitter handle said on Monday.
It is unusual for the Army to comment on civilian matters.
