Stalls and food plazas to be opened at railway stations

The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to open all permanent and vending stalls located in railway stations with immediate effect.

In a circular issued to all Principal Chief Commercial Managers of zonal railways and IRCTC, the Railway Board has instructed the permanent and movable vending units comprising bookstalls, chemist shops and other miscellaneous units operating in railway stations to be opened immediately.

Also, the circular has stated that food plazas can serve cooked food items as take-away parcels and should not be permitted as sit-down eateries.

The vending units and food plazas were earlier closed to comply with the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown announced from March 25 and that will be in place till May 31.