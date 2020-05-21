National

Stalls and food plazas to be opened at railway stations

The food plaza at the Coimbatore Railway Station.

The food plaza at the Coimbatore Railway Station.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

The Railway Board has instructed that permanent and movable vending units, comprising bookstalls, chemist shops and other miscellaneous units operating in railway stations, be opened immediately

Also, the circular has stated that food plazas can serve cooked food items as take-away parcels and should not be permitted as sit-down eateries.

The vending units and food plazas were earlier closed to comply with the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown announced from March 25 and that will be in place till May 31.

