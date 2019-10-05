Sri Lanka releases stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

In a warm gesture, the Department of Posts, Sri Lanka, recently released a stamp and first day cover to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On Friday, the Department of Posts, Tamil Nadu circle, was presented with an album of the articles at an event held in the city.

Organised by the Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission, Chennai, the event saw an exchange of stamps and first day covers released by Sri Lanka and India.

One of the stamps depicts the picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his youth.

Album presented

Sri Lanka Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, V. Krishnamoorthy presented the album consisting of the first day cover and stamps released by the Philatelic Bureau, Department of Posts, Sri Lanka to M. Sampath, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle.

Mr. Sampath said it was an occasion organised to strengthen the friendly ties between the countries. About 40 countries have issued stamps to commemorate Gandhi’s birth anniversary and 33 more countries are likely to release stamps.

He, in turn, presented an album of stamps released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2.