Sports complex in Jammu named after Jaitley

A sports complex in Jammu's Hiranagar was named after late Arun Jaitley on Saturday.
The ₹58.23-crore mega-sports complex is spread over 270 kanals of land. It is being undertaken under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).
“This will be one of the best state-of-the-art sports complex having multiple facilities of international and national standards in one place,” an official said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of Youth and Sports Kiren Rijiju, jointly laid the e-foundation stone of the Shri Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex.
The family members of Arun Jaitley, including his wife Sangeeta Jaitley and his daughter, participated in the event online.
Speaking on the occasion, the Lt. Governor said the government was very keen to provide the basic necessary infrastructure for promoting sports culture in J&K.
