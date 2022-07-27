SpiceJet can only operate 50% flights for eight weeks: DGCA

SpiceJet airlines placed under enhanced surveillance

SpiceJet can only operate 50% of its total flights for the next eight weeks, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered on July 27.

During this period the airline will be subjected to enhanced surveillance.

“In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by M/s SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of M/s Spicejet are hereby restricted to 50% of the number of departures approved under Summer Schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks from the date of the issue of this order,” says the order issued by Maneesh Kumar, Joint Director-General of Civil Aviation.

Any flights beyond 50% during the next eight weeks will only be permitted if the airline is able to demonstrate that it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity.

The order follows the show cause notice the DGCA served on the airline earlier this month on “degraded” safety standards following a spate of incidents mid-flight. The airline had time until Tuesday to respond to the notice.