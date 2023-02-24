Speeches in Parliament should not be based on ‘unverified situations’, says V-P Dhankhar

February 24, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reminded the Members of Parliament on Friday about using the parliamentary privileges responsibly. Even as the Opposition MPs challenged his decision to expunge the references to the Adani stock scam from the records of the House, Mr. Dhankhar stood his ground and said words said in Parliament can’t be based on “unverified situations.” He was speaking at the convocation ceremony at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

Stating that he has to share his agony with the people, he said words spoken in Parliament cannot be challenged through civil or criminal procedures. “The Constitution has given this privilege to MPs. But this privilege is not unqualified. This privilege comes with very heavy responsibility and that responsibility is every word spoken in Parliament must be after due thought, after due consideration. It can’t be based on unverified situations. The House cannot be made a wrestling ground of free fall of information,” Mr. Dhankhar said.

Maintaining that Parliament, the temple of democracy, is meant for dialogue, debate, discussion and deliberation, disruption and disturbance create sad situations. “It is the job of the intelligentsia and every person, particularly young minds, to take note of it and neutralise it,” he added.

The Opposition had questioned the decision to expunge the references to the Adani stock scam from Parliament’s record. They were particularly unhappy about the decision to remove major portions from Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s speech.

The Vice President congratulated the IARI for its seminal research works in the fields of agriculture and horticulture, and said agriculture and agro-based industries are the driving force of the country’s economy. “India attained the status of fifth largest economy overcoming erstwhile rulers the United Kingdom in the first week of September 2022. Indeed, it is a milestone achievement and the farm and agro sector had a significant contribution to India’s global rise,” he said.