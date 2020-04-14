Special plane to fly out Brazilians

More than 350 Brazilians and foreigners will be flown out of India on Tuesday night on an Ethiopian airline-chartered aircraft, several sources confirmed.

The flight will depart from New Delhi at 11 p.m. and stop over in Mumbai en route to Sao Paulo. It will have a technical stop at Addis Ababa.

Sources could not confirm whether there were more flights to Brazil likely in the days to come.

More than 50 special flights have been operated to at least 17 countries since March to repatriate foreigners, including nationals of Australia, Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, Canada, Qatar, Israel and Malaysia.