Sonowal asks Paradip port to augment capacity

The Union Minister reviews infra projects, inaugurates container scanner worth ₹29.68 crore at port

The Union Minister reviews infra projects, inaugurates container scanner worth ₹29.68 crore at port

Reviewing infrastructure projects at the Paradip port, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal gave directions to the port for augmenting its capacity to 500 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) by 2030.

“The Minister reviewed various infrastructure and PPA projects, functioning of the port, ease of business initiative, green initiative and business development activity of the port,” a Ministry statement said on Monday. This is his first official visit to the Paradip Port Authority in Odisha.

Mr. Sonowal also inaugurated a container scanner worth ₹29.68 crore that can scan up to 25 trucks per hour. The scanner complies with international security screening standards and reduces the need for manual inspection of containers, providing high performance imaging capability with organic/inorganic material, the statement said.

Stone laid for flyover

The Minister laid a foundation stone for a 2.4-km second exit-cum-road flyover (Gati-Shakti Project) as part of additional port connectivity from the national highway at the Paradip port at a cost of ₹93 crore which will serve as an alternative option to and from the port, the statement added.