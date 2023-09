September 03, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi with mild fever, but her condition is stable, sources said on September 3.

Ms. Gandhi was admitted to the hospital in central Delhi Saturday evening, a senior doctor told PTI.

"She has mild fever, but she is doing fine. Her condition is being monitored by a team of doctors," he said.

Her condition is stable, the sources added.