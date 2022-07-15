Soldier killed, 3 injured in firing in Poonch's Surankote

One soldier is reported dead and three others were injured in an incident of firing inside an Army camp in Poonch's Surankote area on Friday morning.

Preliminary reports suggested it was a case of fratricide. However, the Army is yet to issue any statement on the incident.

The incident took place on Friday morning at the camp manned by personnel of 156 Territorial Army. The firing hit three soldiers in the camp. One soldier was found dead at the firing site, officials said. The condition of another injured soldier is stated to be "critical".

All the three injured were airlifted to the Army hospital in Udhampur.