Army JCO killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and the security forces in the Pir Panjal valley's Rajouri district on Thursday.

An Army spokesman said terrorists and security forces exchanged fire in Thanamandi area of Rajouri. "One JCO of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries in the encounter. The JCO was immediately evacuated to a nearest medical facility but succumbed to his injuries," the spokesman said.

Officials said one more soldier was injured in the gunfight.

The militants were spotted on August 19 morning in Karyote Kalas area, which is surrounded by fields and forest area. Initial reports suggested that the militants have recently infiltrated from the Line of Control (LoC). Rajouri district is bordering Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The operation is on in the area," the officials.

The number of militants hiding in the area could not be ascertained immediately.

Earlier, two militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in Thanamandi area on August 9.