HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six crore ITRs filed ahead of deadline

On Sunday, nearly 26.8 lakh tax payers filed their tax returns by 6:30 p.m.

July 30, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
More than 1.3 crore “successful logins” were recorded on the e-filing portal of the IT department

More than 1.3 crore “successful logins” were recorded on the e-filing portal of the IT department | Photo Credit: iStock

Over six crore taxpayers had filed their income tax returns (ITRs) by Sunday evening, a day before the filing deadline, which the Income Tax Department termed a “new milestone” as this is significantly higher than the total returns filed by July 31 last year.

On Sunday, nearly 26.8 lakh tax payers filed their tax returns by 6:30 p.m. in the evening, while more than 1.3 crore “successful logins” were recorded on the e-filing portal of the IT department. Similar logins on Saturday stood at 1.78 crore.

“We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” the department said, signalling that there might not be an extension to the July 31 deadline, though there have been pleas to do so in the wake of the strife in Manipur and the floods in parts of the country.

Related Topics

taxes and duties / economy (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.