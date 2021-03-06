Six BJP activists injured in bomb attack in Bengal

Kolkata Six BJP activists were injured, two of them critically, in an alleged bomb attack by the rival TMC workers in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district, police said on March 6.

Family members of those injured alleged that a few members of the local Trinamool Congress hurled bombs at them while they were returning home in Gosaba area of the district from a marriage ceremony late on March 5 night.

Police, however, claimed that the accident happened inside the house of a BJP activist where the crude bombs which were being manufactured went off accidentally.

“We have listened to the claims of the family members of those injured but it seems that they were manufacturing bombs when it exploded.

“We are investigating the matter and talking to the locals,” the officer said when contacted over the phone.

Unconfirmed reports said that on March 5 night, Gosaba witnessed clashes between TMC-BJP activists when bombs were hurled at each other, leaving six injured.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the blast, the police officer added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Canning Sub-Divisional Hospital, he said.

A huge number of policemen have been deployed there as sleuths of the bomb squad and forensic department reached the spot, the officer said.

Gosaba reserved Assembly is scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 1.