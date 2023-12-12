HamberMenu
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Danve demands SIT probe into Judge Loya's death

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar recently said several leaders had been demanding for long that an SIT be formed in the case. Prasad Lad, another BJP MLC, had said an SIT will clear all doubts (about Salian's case)

December 12, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve on December 12 demanded a probe by an SIT into the death of special CBI judge B.H. Loya if the government was initiating a similar probe into the death of Disha Salian.

Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, allegedly died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

In last year’s winter session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe Salian’s death on June 9, 2020. According to the Mumbai police, she committed suicide.

Some leaders have alleged she was murdered and sought to drag Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray into the case.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar recently said several leaders had been demanding for long that an SIT be formed in the case. Prasad Lad, another BJP MLC, had said an SIT will clear all doubts (about Salian’s case).

To a query on the SIT investigation into Disha Salian’s case, Sena (UBT) leader Mr. Danve on Dec. 12 said this announcement was made last year as well and many investigations have been done so far.

“I demand that an SIT probe also be initiated into Judge Loya’s death. If you want to do an investigation into Disha Salian’s death, you can do it, and this is all politics being done. The government should also investigate the death of Judge Loya,” Mr. Danve told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur where the winter session of the state legislature is currently underway.

To a query on the government initiating an audit of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mr. Danve said the government should also conduct an audit of the municipal corporations of Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pune and Thane.

