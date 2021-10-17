Manmohan Singh diagnosed with dengue, condition improving: AIIMS official

The former Prime Minister had been admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday after he complained of weakness

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been diagnosed with dengue, but his health condition is improving, officials from the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) said on Saturday.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to AIIMS here on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever. “He has been diagnosed with dengue, but his platelet count is now increasing and his condition is improving,” an AIIMS official said on Saturday.

Mr. Singh had been admitted to a private ward in the cardio-neuro centre of the hospital and was under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Nitish Naik.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had met Mr. Singh on Thursday to enquire about his health. A row erupted after Mr. Mandaviya’s visit as he had allegedly taken a photographer with him while visiting the former Prime Minister.

Mr. Singh’s daughter, Daman Singh, had hit out at Mr. Mandaviya for getting a photographer against the wishes of the family. Ms. Singh told The Print that her mother was very upset that a photographer had entered the room along with the Minister. Moreover, “she was completely ignored” when she insisted that the photographer leave the room.

“She was very upset. My parents are trying to cope in a difficult situation. They are elderly people. Not animals in a zoo,” Ms. Singh said.