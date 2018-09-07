Sikkim to be on aviation map soon

more-in

Sikkim is all set to be added to the aviation map with the launch of SpiceJet’s daily flights from Kolkata and Guwahati to Pakyong from next month under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

The airline will operate daily direct flights between Pakyong and Kolkata from October 4 and between Pakyong and Guwahati from October 16, it said in a statement.

SpiceJet will be deploying its Bombardier Q-400 aircraft on the route.

Long travel time

In the absence of flights to the State, people headed for Sikkim have to fly to Bagdogra and then take a journey of over 100 km to reach Gangtok, therefore, the flight service will help drastically save on travel time.

Pakyong will be SpiceJet’s ninth destination under UDAN scheme and is the only operational civil airport handling commercial operations in the State.