SII to launch first indigenous pneumonia vaccine

File photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The first indigenous vaccine against pneumonia, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), will be launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, says information released by the Institute here on Sunday.

According to sources, the vaccine will be much more affordable than the existing ones manufactured by two foreign companies.

In July, India’s drug regulator had granted market approval for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate vaccine, after reviewing the phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial data submitted by the Pune-based firm.

“This vaccine is used for active immunisation against invasive disease and pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumonia in infants,” the Health Ministry had said earlier.

