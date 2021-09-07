Shikshak Parv | PM Modi launches initiatives in education sector

PM Narendra Modi expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several initiatives in the education sector, asserting that they will play an important role in shaping India of the future.

Addressing the inaugural conclave of the ‘Shikshak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

Mr. Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal for facilitating education volunteers, donors or CSR contributors for school development.

The theme of the ‘Shikshak Parv-2021’ is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India”.

On the occasion, Mr. Modi also lauded the performance of the Indian players in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, saying they have inspired youngsters.

He said he has asked players to visit at least 75 schools each during the ongoing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme and that they have accepted his request.

People participation has been a key aspect of the government’s decision-making in the seven years, he said and cited programmes such as ‘Swachh Bharat’ and move to boost digital transactions among the poor to assert that the kind of work done during this period could not have been imagined otherwise. The National Education Policy also saw participation of various stakeholders, he said.