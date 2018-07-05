Shashi Tharoor granted anticipatory bail in wife Sunanda Pushkar death case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in the case of death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

The Delhi Police’s charge sheet had named Mr. Tharoor as an accused in the case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted bail to Mr. Tharoor on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh with one surety for a like amount. The court also asked Mr. Tharoor to not to leave the country without its permission.

On Wednesday, the Special Judge reserved the order after hearing arguments from counsel for Mr. Tharoor, senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Mr. Sibal argued that if an accused was not arrested during investigation, no occasion arose for his or her arrest after filing of the charge sheet as in this case.

Special Public Prosecutor opposes bail plea

On behalf of the prosecution, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava opposed the bail plea, submitting that the accused is an influential person; therefore, there are possibilities that he may influence witnesses if granted bail.

Mr. Shrivastava submitted that the two prosecution witnesses, domestic helps of Mr. Tharoor, were still working for him. So the possibilities of the accused influencing them existed. He further submitted that Mr. Tharoor might flee from justice by flying abroad and settling there.

To appear before Magistrate on Saturday

Meanwhile, Mr. Tharoor on Saturday will appear before the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the matter.

Mr. Vishal had summoned him following filing of a charge sheet against him last month.

"I have perused the charge sheet [police report under Section 173 of the Cr.PC and documents filed along with it by the Special Investigation Team. On the basis of the police report, I take cognisance of the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC of late Ms. Sunanda Pushkar and of committing cruelty upon her, punishable under Section 498A of the IPC, by Dr. Shashi Tharoor," Mr. Vishal had said summoning him.