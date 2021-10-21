Shashi Tharoor credits government for COVID-19 vaccine milestone; Khera says ‘insult’ to families who suffered ‘mismangement’

“Before seeking credit, PM must apologise to those families. The credit belongs to scientists & medical fraternity,” Pawan Khera tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said credit should be given to the government for achieving the 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine dose landmark in the country, drawing a sharp response from party colleague Pawan Khera, who asserted that giving credit is an “insult” to millions of families that “suffered due to the mismanagement” of the pandemic.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

Coronavirus live | Adult population in nine States received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Reacting to the development, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted, “This is a matter of pride for all Indians. Let’s give the government credit.” “After severe mismanagement of the second COVID wave & botching the vaccination orders that might have prevented it, Govt has now partly redeemed itself. It remains accountable for its earlier failures.”

Tagging Mr. Tharoor’s tweet, Mr. Khera, a Congress spokesperson, said giving credit to “the government is an insult to millions of families who suffered and are still suffering from the after-effects and side effects of widespread COVID mismanagement”. “Before seeking credit, PM must apologise to those families. The credit belongs to scientists & medical fraternity,” he tweeted.