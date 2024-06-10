GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Sharad Pawar’s NCP to celebrate foundation day in Pune days after Lok Sabha poll results

The foundation day comes just after the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and in the run-up to the the Assembly elections, which is likely to be held in October

Published - June 10, 2024 07:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar with AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in the State assembly Vijay Waddetiwar, newly-elected Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and other party leaders during a meeting at Pawar’s residence, in Mumbai, on June 7, 2024.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar with AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, Leader of Opposition in the State assembly Vijay Waddetiwar, newly-elected Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad and other party leaders during a meeting at Pawar’s residence, in Mumbai, on June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) faction will celebrate its 25th foundation day on June 10 with the party chief set to address a press conference in Pune after flag hoisting.

The foundation day comes just after the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections and in the run-up to the the Maharashtra Assembly elections, which is likely to be held in October. Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (SP) put up a dazzling performance by snaring eight of the 10 Lok Sabha seats it had contested on, clocking the best strike rate in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra election results 2024: After drubbing, a rocky road ahead for Ajit Pawar, Eknath Shinde?

While Ajit Pawar-led NCP is planning the foundation day celebrations in Mumbai on Monday, the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) will conduct the festivities in Ahmednagar district.

Mr. Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in his party and joined hands with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in July 2023 to become Deputy Chief Minister in Maha Yuti government headed by Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde.

Mr. Ajit Pawar’s NCP performed poorly in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and won just one of the four Lok Sabha seats it fought, crashing in the high-stakes, fiercely-contested Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district.

The NCP patriarch founded his party in 1999 when he split the Congress over the foreign origin of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.