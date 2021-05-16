Shahid Jameel quits as advisor to Indian coronavirus genome sequencing group

Dr Jameel has been critical of aspects of the government's handling of the pandemic

Shahid Jameel, eminent virologist and head of the advisory group to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (Insacog), resigned from his post on Saturday.

Dr Jameel confirmed to The Hindu that he'd quit but declined to comment why.

Multiple scientists part of Insacog, a group of 10 Laboratories across the country, tasked with tracking evolving variants of the coronavirus, told The Hindu that Dr Jameel's decision appeared to be sudden as he hadn't communicated reasons for his resignation to consortium members, but one of them cited "government pressure" as a potential reason.

Dr Jameel, who is Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University has been critical of aspects of the government's handling of the pandemic.

On May 13, in an invited opinion piece for the New York Times, Dr Jameel summarised India's response to the multiple waves and the uneven vaccination rollout and concluded by saying "scientists were facing stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking.

On April 30, over 800 Indian scientists appealed to the prime minister, demanding access to the data that could help them further study, predict and curb this virus. Decision-making based on data is yet another casualty, as the pandemic in India has spun out of control. The human cost we are enduring will leave a permanent scar."

The Insacog, setup in December, has faced challenges with funds and equipment but since March had considerably accelerated sequencing samples from all over the country for variants. It has been tracking international variants of concern as well as discovered the so called 'Indian variant ' (B.1.617) that is believed to be playing a significant role in India's devastating second wave.