Watch | Shadow fishing in Kashmir

A video on Kashmir's traditional fishing practice that is mainly associated with Anchar Lake

‘Tchay-e-gard Shikar’ is a traditional form of fishing in Kashmir. The historical practice is also known as Shadow fishing. It is specifically associated with Anchar Lake in the Soura area of Srinagar.

The fishermen set out on wooden boats equipped with harpoons. They hide under cloth or makeshift umbrellas on the nook of the boat.

This causes a shadow on the water that attracts fish. The fishermen strike the approaching fish with their harpoons.

This technique of fishing is usually carried out during winter. This is when fish that remain beneath the water surface due to the cold swim towards the shadows for feeding.