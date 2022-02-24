SGPC says suppression of religious freedom will not be tolerated

Head of gurdwara body writes to Karnataka CM opposing objection to Sikh girl wearing turban to Bengaluru college

Head of gurdwara body writes to Karnataka CM opposing objection to Sikh girl wearing turban to Bengaluru college

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras, on Thursday objected to the action of a college in Bengaluru, which has reportedly asked an ‘ amritdhari’ (initiated) Sikh girl to remove her turban to attend the college.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has written a letter in this regard to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, asking him to ensure the preservation of the religious freedom of Sikhs in the State and also reminding him of the contribution of Sikhs to India.

“It cannot be tolerated to force Sikhs to remove their turban in their own country. It is an unconstitutional decision that will never be accepted. Turban is very important in Sikh faith and it is an integral part of Sikh dress. Forcing anybody to remove the dastar (turban) is in violation of Sikh traditions and principles,” Mr. Dhami wrote.

“The questions are being raised on the turban of Sikhs in India, where turban-wearing Sikhs have served as the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Army Chief. Sikhs all over the world wear a turban and are working on various top positions, whereas, in their own country India, turbans are being challenged,” the letter adds. Mr. Dhami said that the suppression of Sikhs’ religious freedom can never be in the interest of the country.

The SGPC president has also demanded the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter, and the issuance of instructions to every State to uphold the religious freedom of the people.

Mr. Dhami said that the Sikh community would never tolerate any act of suppression of their religious freedom and they would strongly oppose it.