GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Around 40 injured as boiler explodes in factory in Haryana

No casualties have been reported so far

March 16, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives gather outside a hospital where injured workers are admitted after a blast occurred in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility, in Rewari district, on March 16, 2024.

Relatives gather outside a hospital where injured workers are admitted after a blast occurred in the boiler of a spare parts manufacturing facility, in Rewari district, on March 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A boiler explosion in a local factory in the industrial area of Haryana’s Dharuhera in Rewari district on Saturday left around 40 workers injured.

There have been no reports of casualties so far, according to a local official.

Civil Surgeon at Rewari, Dr. Surender Yadav, told reporters that an incident of an explosion in the boiler of a factory at Dharuhera in Rewari led to several people suffering burns. “Twenty-three patients are admitted here (civil hospital) with us, and the team is taking care of them. One patient was serious and had been referred to PGI, Rohtak. Also, two other patients are likely to be shifted. Right now, the exact figure is not available but around 40 people are injured in the incident. So far, no casualty has been reported.”

The police said the incident took place around 5.50 pm when a boiler burst in the dust collector of the factory. Several fire tenders were rushed to the unit to put out the fire.

Related Topics

Haryana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.