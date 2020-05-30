Coronavirus | Seven Air India staff among 58 cases in Kerala

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana stood at 2,499 as 74 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Six more patients died taking the toll to 77. Of the 74 new cases, 60 were among people from the State, nine migrants and five deportees.

Kerala reported 58 more COVID 19 positive cases on Saturday, taking the State’s total case load to 1,208 cases. These include seven cases reported among employees of Air India.

Of the 58 new cases, while 17 are people who had come from abroad, 31 cases were found in people who had returned from other States. A healthcare worker was found COVID 19 positive in Palakkad district while two other persons were found to have contracted the infection from a known source of infection.

The Health department said the tally included the positive test results of a 38-year-old man who had returned from Abu Dhabi and had died on Friday night while in quarantine.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the State was 624, all of whom were undergoing treatment. Till date, 575 had recovered from the disease.

The State had 1,30,157 persons on surveillance and quarantine, of whom 1,28,953 were on home or institutional quarantine and 1,204 with suspected symptoms were admitted to hospitals. There were 243 hospital admissions on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh reported 131 fresh cases in 24 hours until Saturday. Of the total, 70 were locals and 61 were migrant returnees, a Health Department bulletin said on Saturday. No deaths were reported.

The overall tally was 3,461 and excluding cases pertaining to migrant returnees and foreign returnees the local cases were 2,944. The tally of foreign returnees remained 111 and all the patients were under treatment while cases of migrant returnees increased to 406. Again, 189 of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, 55 persons recovered during the past day and the total recoveries rose to 2,281.

There were 1,120 active cases and among local cases, 792 were active cases and 2,092 were discharged, putting the recovery rate at 71%.

Out of 60 ‘local cases’ in Telangana, 41 were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), five from Rangareddy, three from Sangareddy, two each from Mahabubnagar and Jagtial, one each from Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Warangal Urban, Vikarabad, Medchal, Nagarkurnool and Nizamabad.

Bengaluru surges

In Karnataka, after a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases reported over the past few days, 33 new cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban on Saturday. This was the highest among all districts, followed by Yadgir at 18.

The total number of new cases on Saturday was 141, and the State tally 2,922.

Bengaluru municipal authorities said 11 individuals who tested positive were primary contacts of patients.

Of the 141 new cases reported on Saturday, 90 were inter-state passengers. Meanwhile, 103 patients were discharged across the State. With this, the total number of discharges stand at 997.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Bengaluru bureaus)