‘Service week’ to mark Modi’s birthday

Kicking off the party’s week-long service drive to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to interact with child patients and hospital staff.

The BJP had earlier announced that it would hold a sewa saptah or week of service around Mr. Modi’s birthday. Mr. Shah, accompanied by BJP working president J.P. Nadda and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, visited children in the hospital and gifted them bags of fruits. The leaders also mopped the floor and met sanitation workers at the medical institute.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Shah said the party had been celebrating Mr. Modi’s birthday in this manner for the past five years.

“From today, crores of workers of the BJP are starting sewa saptah. They are going to slums, hospitals, sanitation programmes, tree plantation drives and other such events to volunteer. Wherever the people have elected BJP, in gram panchayats, municpalities and government, they are also involved in sewa saptah, with the whole machinery of the government,” he said.