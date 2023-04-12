HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021

April 12, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A health worker inoculates a dose of Covishield vaccine against coronavirus at a special booster vaccination drive in Hyderabad. File.

A health worker inoculates a dose of Covishield vaccine against coronavirus at a special booster vaccination drive in Hyderabad. File. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on April 12 said it has restarted manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

He said the company already has six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine available and adults must take the booster shot.

Reacting to reports of COVID-19 vaccines shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand.

"Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Mr. Poonawalla told PTI on restarting of manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021.

On Covovax which has been approved as a booster dose for 18-years and above, he said, "We have six million doses ready but the demand is exactly zero." Covovax booster is now on the CoWin app, he said.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / vaccines / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.