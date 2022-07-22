Senior Opposition leader counters Trinamool's charge of not being consulted on VP polls

The leader said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had telephoned West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on July 15.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had spoken on phone to Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 15 to discuss the Opposition's plan to contest the vice-presidential (VP) poll, a senior Opposition leader told The Hindu on July 22, 2022.

The above cited leader was among the informal group of Opposition leaders who were trying to find a suitable person to ensure that the VP polls didnt go uncontested.

On July 16, after former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was declared as NDA's VP candidate, Ms Gandhi tried reaching Ms Banerjee again but wasn't successful, the Opposition leader claimed.

A day later, on July 17, when Opposition leaders met and decided on former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva as the joint Opposition candidate, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar had told reporters that he too was unable to reach out to Ms Banerjee but had express confidence that she would be with the Opposition on the VP polls as well.

Stunned by TMC's decision to abstain from voting in the VP polls, Opposition leaders are trying to counter the allegation that Trinamool's "support was taken for granted and wasn't consulted before announcing Ms Alva's candidature".

With Parliament session on, the Congress however has refused to officially comment on Trinamool's decision not to back the Opposition candidate.