Senior journalist Nachiketa Desai detained by Ahmedabad police

Senior journalist and activist Nachiketa Desai was on Wednesday detained by Ahmedabad police for several hours after he launched a protest against the alleged police atrocities during the anti-CAA and NRC agitations in the country.

He was released later.

He was picked up from outside Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati ashram after he was asked by the ashram authorities to not launch the protest from their premises.

A veteran journalist, Mr. Desai is a grandson of Mahadev Desai, personal secretary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He wrote on his Facebook post: “I am continuing my fast despite having been thrown out from the Satyagraha Ashram, Sabarmati and illegally detained by the police for three hours. The police asked me to sign an undertaking that I shall not continue my fast at a public place. I refused to give any such undertaking. The police let me go with the warning to face the consequence if I continued with my fast. The venue of my fast may change but not my resolve.”