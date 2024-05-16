GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Senior IPS officers A.Y.V. Krishna, N. Venu Gopal appointed additional directors in CBI

IPS officers A.Y.V. Krishna and N. Venu Gopal appointed as additional directors in CBI with specific tenures

Published - May 16, 2024 04:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational photo.

Representational photo. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior IPS officers A.Y.V. Krishna and N. Venu Gopal have been appointed as additional directors in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Mr. Krishna, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently working as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He has been inducted as the additional director of CBI for a tenure up to August 6, 2028, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mr. Krishna's batchmate Mr. Venu Gopal (Himachal Pradesh cadre) is presently working as joint director in the CBI.

He has been appointed as additional director, CBI for a tenure up to May 24, 2027, another order said.

Related Topics

India / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.