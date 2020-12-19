Senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh backs agitating farmers

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh came out in support of agitating farmers on Friday, holding a sit-in in Jhajjar and demanding resumption of dialogue with farmers.
Also read: MSP has remained, and will remain: PM
Speaking to The Hindu over phone, Mr. Singh said the dharna was held under the aegis of Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch, expressing solidarity with the farmers, and several such demonstrations would be conducted at different district headquarters every day.
“It is not about just these three laws, but the farmers should be made a partner in the economic prosperity. When all sectors showed negative growth during lockdown induced by COVID-19 outbreak, only the agriculture sector registered a growth. The government must engage in dialogue with farmers, putting the three farm laws on hold,” said Mr. Singh.
He said the Manch would also carry out a campaign across the State to make farmers aware of their rights. Though a member of the BJP, Mr. Singh said he had opted out of electoral politics after his son and Hisar Lok Sabha MP Brijendra Singh was made the party candidate two years ago.
Mr. Singh, grandson of great peasant leader Chhotu Ram, said he owed his political success to farmers and his grandfather and it was payback time for him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath