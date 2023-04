April 17, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)‘s National Joint Secretary Gopal Italia was on April 17 arrested by Surat Crime Branch for his alleged remarks on Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. He was later granted bail.

“Since offences in the FIR were bailable, Crime Branch let me go. AAP showed its strength in the last election in Gujarat, which is considered BJP’s stronghold. That is why they are scared..,” Mr. Italia was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

More to follow...