Sena sounds warning to BJP

Senior Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the BJP once again, and said nobody should be surprised if Sena’s surya-yaan lands in Delhi in the future.

Mr. Raut held another press conference in Mumbai against the backdrop of the BJP criticising the Sena’s alliance with the Congress-NCP as desperate.

He said, “This decision is for the benefit of the country. The BJP could not force its CM upon Maharashtra despite aghori [dirty] practices. There is rage among the people and people have struck back. The process of transforming the nation has started. The way BJP tried to prevent the Sena from coming to power, and through the Centre and State, they wanted to gain power come what may. We have ended that dirty practice and shown Maharashtra a new day. My mission is complete. I had said surya-yaan will land on the sixth floor of Mantralaya [after ISRO’s Chandrayaan], people laughed at me. But now it has safely landed. You should not be surprised if this ship lands in Delhi.”

He added, “I had predicted that Ajit Pawar will return after resigning. Now everyone will have to come together and work because people wanted the BJP government to go and Sena to come to power.”

On Wednesday, Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s front page said that Ajit Pawar returned because he was left alone. Saamana’s editorial read, “A corrupt government that had come to power illegally could not even survive for 72 hours. The first crime was Fadnavis coming to power despite not having a majority and the second one was all corruption cases against Ajit Pawar were retracted. These crimes were committed at Raj Bhavan. But Supreme Court slapped them. Since SC had ordered live telecast of the floor test, BJP karyakartas like ED, Income Tax could not do anything. Agents were running after MLAs with money bags. How can one buy majority? Fadnavis should look at his own party before calling us names. He was willing to tie up with Ajit Pawar, then how can you call us names? What did BJP get by going back on its word to Sena? You lied and called us a liar. That is why the three parties came together. In 2014 also, BJP tied up with NCP. It is unfortunate that BJP stooped to this level. Fadmavis government ran away without even taking a floor test. Ajit Pawar prevented his ‘vastra haran’ but BJP is completely naked now.”