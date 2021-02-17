Coronavirus | Self-registration for COVID-19 vaccine soon: Health Ministry

New version of CO-Win digital app ready for launch

Version 2.0 of the CO-Win digital app for self registration of COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries is ready and will be launched soon, the Health Ministry said Wednesday. Plans to involve private sector healthcare facilities in a significant way in the ongoing vaccination drive was also under way, it said.

“This will enable registration of the population in the 50 yrs+ category for COVID vaccination, which is the third population priority group after healthcare workers and front line workers that are presently taking the vaccine,” said the Ministry in its release issued following a high level meeting chaired by P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in detail and said that 68.3 per cent of all healthcare workers had been administered the first dose and 37.6 % of eligible healthcare workers the second dose. Among frontline workers, 28.2 per cent had been administered the first dose.

Coronavirus updates | February 17, 2021

Additionally it was noted that India had supplied COVID-19 vaccine to 13 countries as grants through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). These countries are Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan, Barbados and Dominica. Also the vaccine had been supplied to 14 countries (Bangladesh, Myanmar, Morocco, Brazil, Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia and El-Salvador) under commercial contract, the Ministry said.

It added that a total of 91,86,757 vaccination doses had been administered till 6:00 pm on Wednesday.